Horan Capital Management Sells 2,536 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Horan Capital Management reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Horan Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 53.6% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 23,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 279,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.22.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,098.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

