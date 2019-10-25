Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21, 144,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 121,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides integrated electronics manufacturing services in Ireland, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company primarily manufactures, sells, and services connectors, telecommunication and computer cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

