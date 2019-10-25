Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 6,500 Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 125.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $4,483,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $999.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $357.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APOG. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

