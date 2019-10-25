Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 4,000 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000.

Shares of TNA opened at $58.33 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

