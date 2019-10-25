Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $3.41 Million Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BP comprises 2.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in BP were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in BP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in BP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BP by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP opened at $39.21 on Friday. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

