Hoertkorn Richard Charles Cuts Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth about $785,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 28.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

TM stock opened at $138.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $111.12 and a 52 week high of $138.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.