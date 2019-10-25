Hock Huat Goh Sells 3,125 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $70.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crown by 53.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth $42,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

