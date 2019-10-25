Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Increased to GBX 190 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 217.14 ($2.84).

Hochschild Mining stock traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 200.60 ($2.62). 895,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 146.80 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.82. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 77.15.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

