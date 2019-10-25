Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 503.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,262,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 274,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 121,711 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

