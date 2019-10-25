Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) Trading Up 3.1%

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.68 ($0.48) and last traded at A$0.67 ($0.48), approximately 123,349 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 126,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.65 ($0.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of $220.78 million and a P/E ratio of -35.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.78.

About Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR)

Highfield Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash mineral properties in Spain. The company holds 100% interests in the Muga, Vipasca, Pintano, Izaga, and Sierra del Perdón potash projects, which are located in the Ebro potash producing basin in Northern Spain covering a project area of approximately 550 square kilometers.

