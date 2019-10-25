High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NYSE PCF opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.