HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,279 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 481.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Astronics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Astronics during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Astronics by 67.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Astronics by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astronics alerts:

In other Astronics news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $71,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,248.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $962.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Astronics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.