HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 633.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 22 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Raymond James downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,087.41.

BKNG stock opened at $2,043.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,081.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,000.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,884.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

