HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 148.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $11,748,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor acquired 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,166.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $978,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.01 and a 1-year high of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.55.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

