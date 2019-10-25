Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hershey were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 172.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total value of $490,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,009 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,872. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.07.

Hershey stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,401. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $99.15 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

