Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 467,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,071. The stock has a market cap of $556.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,509 shares of company stock worth $588,342 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

