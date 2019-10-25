Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.04 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. 165,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,587. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52.

In related news, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $106,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,543.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $60,988.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

