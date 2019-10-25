HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.35 and last traded at $46.35, approximately 545 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

