Helium (HLM) Price Tops $0.0270 on Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a total market capitalization of $308,190.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helium has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007508 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001947 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Helium Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 11,745,786 coins and its circulating supply is 11,397,406 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

