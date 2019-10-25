Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $156.23 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $169.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average of $142.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.0% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth about $4,005,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

