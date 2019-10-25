Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

HEINY stock opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.