HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 31,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37.

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

