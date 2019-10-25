Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer and administrator of web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its product portfolio consists of short-term medical plans, accident, sickness & hospital medical plans, ancillary insurance, life insurance, lifestyle and discount services. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

HIIQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.97. 329,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $374.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.40. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $981,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

