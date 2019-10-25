Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer and administrator of web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its product portfolio consists of short-term medical plans, accident, sickness & hospital medical plans, ancillary insurance, life insurance, lifestyle and discount services. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

HIIQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.97. 329,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $374.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.40. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $981,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.