Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.88.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 162,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,660. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $3,249,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

