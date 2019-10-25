Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $90.74

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.74 and traded as high as $92.16. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $92.11, with a volume of 261,820 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.3795 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $75,863,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $66,096,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $62,148,000. Optimum Quantvest Corp acquired a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,718,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,991,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.