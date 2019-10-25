Head to Head Survey: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Equus Total Return’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $146.73 million 5.67 $53.68 million $2.06 10.01 Equus Total Return $480,000.00 46.48 $50,000.00 N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Equus Total Return.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Goldman Sachs BDC and Equus Total Return, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Equus Total Return 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Equus Total Return.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Equus Total Return’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 24.25% 12.07% 5.95% Equus Total Return 974.79% -7.40% -4.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Equus Total Return shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Equus Total Return shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Equus Total Return does not pay a dividend. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 87.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equus Total Return has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Equus Total Return on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc. is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, . The fund invests in small to mid sized companies and acts as a lead investor. It invests in companies engaged in the alternative energy, real estate, healthcare, education, e-learning, leisure and entertainment, and foreign investment sector in the United States, China, India, and Europe. The fund's investments include common and preferred stock, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, debt combined with warrants and options, and other rights to acquire common or preferred stock. The fund seeks to invest in companies with revenues between $10 million and $100 million.

