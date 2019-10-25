Head-To-Head Analysis: JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) & Digerati Technologies (NASDAQ:DTGI)

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get JMU Ltd- alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JMU Ltd- and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A Digerati Technologies -69.78% N/A -96.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Digerati Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.27 -$123.24 million N/A N/A Digerati Technologies $2.00 million 0.75 -$3.16 million N/A N/A

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JMU Ltd- beats Digerati Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for JMU Ltd- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMU Ltd- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.