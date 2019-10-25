Head-To-Head Analysis: ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) vs. Select Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WTTR)

ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ERHC Energy has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ERHC Energy and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A Select Energy Services 1.16% 5.12% 4.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ERHC Energy and Select Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Select Energy Services $1.53 billion 0.53 $36.51 million $0.86 8.80

Select Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than ERHC Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ERHC Energy and Select Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Energy Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

Select Energy Services has a consensus target price of $13.57, indicating a potential upside of 79.28%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Summary

Select Energy Services beats ERHC Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ERHC Energy Company Profile

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. This segment serves integrated oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides various chemicals, such as polymer slurries, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies for use in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions to pressure pumping service companies. It also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells in order to enhance well performance and reduce production costs; and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. The Wellsite Services segment provides various services comprising workforce accommodation and surface equipment rental, crane and logistics, wellsite and pipeline construction, field and well, and sand-hauling and fluid-logistics services. It also offers ater transfer, fluid hauling, containment, and other rental services. This segment serves oil and natural gas operators. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

