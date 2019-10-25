HC Wainwright Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $335.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Biogen stock traded up $3.83 on Wednesday, reaching $289.51. 161,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,154. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $344.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 101.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 131.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

