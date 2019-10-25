Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.91) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of LON:HWG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 122.50 ($1.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $394.27 million and a PE ratio of 9.14. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £95,168.76 ($124,354.84).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

