Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $106.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.54. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine A. Eade acquired 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $98,989.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 112,877 shares of company stock worth $293,742. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,007 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3,295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 427,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 412,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 326,305 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

