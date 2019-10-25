Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSTN. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Hansteen in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Hansteen in a report on Tuesday.

HSTN traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 101.20 ($1.32). 1,004,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.83. Hansteen has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.73. The company has a market cap of $432.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Hansteen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

