Hammer Asset Management LLC Purchases 321 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 2.9% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in General Motors by 101.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $3,281,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.