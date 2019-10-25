Hammer Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hammer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises 1.7% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $99.40 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.13.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.94.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

