Hammer Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Hammer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPV opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Barings Participation Investors has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $17.88.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

