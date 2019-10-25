Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HALO. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.11. 673,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,724. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

