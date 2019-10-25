Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hailiang Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

HLG stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32. Hailiang Education Group has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

