Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.53

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $8.70. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 247,792 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Gulf Marine Services from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 8 ($0.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.53.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

