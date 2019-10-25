Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,036,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,740,235 shares.The stock last traded at $0.52 and had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 780.75% and a negative return on equity of 243.25%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.