Guardian Investment Management Sells 3,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,105,000 after buying an additional 122,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after buying an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,333,000 after buying an additional 427,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,017,000 after buying an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 1,483,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,095,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

