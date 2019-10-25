Guardian Investment Management Buys Shares of 13,900 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

