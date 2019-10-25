Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

