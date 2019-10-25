Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.04.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.92%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $63,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 61,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.