GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. GSI Technology had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter.

Shares of GSI Technology stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.70. 38,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $174.79 million, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $71,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 4,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $41,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,509 shares of company stock valued at $113,056. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

