Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Several research firms have weighed in on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gritstone Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $280.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.
Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 83.79% and a negative net margin of 2,038.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gritstone Oncology Company Profile
Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
