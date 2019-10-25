Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,567,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 639,906 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gritstone Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $280.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 83.79% and a negative net margin of 2,038.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

