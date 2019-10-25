GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ: GRFS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/22/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

10/16/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/9/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/24/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/18/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/16/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/10/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/9/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/4/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/28/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

