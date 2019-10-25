Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 369,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $57,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,905,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

