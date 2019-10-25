Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Issues Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 8,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,346. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $38.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

