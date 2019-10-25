Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Linton J. Thomason Sells 5,000 Shares

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,508. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $54.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

