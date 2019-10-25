Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLDD. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,282. The company has a market capitalization of $689.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $222,116.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 3,383 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $37,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,261 shares of company stock valued at $313,384 in the last ninety days. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

